Mint strikes deal with Nets for an unified mobile payment solution in Singapore

The new solution will enable merchants to accept all major credit cards and Nets debit cards.

For the rollout and implementation of the five-year mPOS solution with Nets, Mint will receive upfront implementation and hardware fees, a recurring monthly fee from each merchant using the system and a share of all transaction fees.

According to Nets CEO Jeffrey Goh, the strategic partnership with Mint will deliver end-to-end payment solutions that will benefit merchants in Singapore.

One in three Singaporeans uses Nets every day to make payments across a network of 91,000 acceptance points nation-wide.