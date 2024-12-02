



As part of its expansion plans, Mint entered a strategic partnership with S2M, with the companies intending to deliver a modular core banking platform that offers API-first architecture, cloud-agnostic capabilities, and increased configurability.











What will Mint and S2M’s collaboration result in?

According to Mint’s officials, the partnership focuses on advancing financial inclusion and digital transformation, thus improving the lives of underserved individuals and micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the UAE. By joining forces with S2M, Mint is set to further its commitment to establish enhanced digital banking services, as the company aims to provide solutions that can minimise the cost of living for individuals and drive economic growth for businesses. The decision to bring S2M as a partner was based on the shared values between the two firms, including customer-centricity and flexibility, as well as the latter’s previous accomplishments. Moreover, the partnership enables existing financial solution systems to be upgraded via cloud-native electronic payment technologies from S2M, which previously served 200 financial institutions worldwide.



Furthermore, representatives from S2M stated that their company’s work with Mint is set to deliver flexible solutions that offer security, convenience, and efficiency while ensuring simplified integration and enabling users with improved banking experiences. Providing secure electronic transactions, S2M is committed to supporting customers in their digital transformation journey by providing them with an experience with high-added value in an interconnected world. In addition, considering Mint’s experience in payment processing, the collaboration between the two companies works towards improving the overall financial services landscape in the UAE and better serving both individuals and businesses.