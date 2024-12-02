Mint rolls out online marketplace for small merchants

With this launch, Mint continues to expand its portfolio of digital financial products in a bid to drive financial inclusion in the UAE by building technology capabilities on its platform. This service will be offered on a base subscription plan (monthly or annual) with add-ons for value added services.

According to a PWC retail survey cited in the press release, there are over 130,000 small and medium sized merchants in UAE with no in-store POS solution. With the recent introduction of value added taxes (VAT) the Government of UAE has solidified its efforts in creating a cashless economy.