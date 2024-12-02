Mint Payments partners ABSS for South East Asia expansion

Under the agreement, Mint will receive an annual license fee from ABSS and a proportion of the monthly and transaction fees from the users of the Mint payment solutions incorporated into ABSS’ MYOB branded software products throughout Asia.

Additionally, ABSS will license the entirety of Mint’s suite of Minternet and Mint mPOS product range.

The agreement, with an initial term of three years, will cover 11 countries throughout South East Asia, however, Singapore and Malaysia will be key focus areas as they are the primary markets where ABSS has a large number of business customers.

The deal comes in the light of the regulatory and structural changes that happen in the region where central banks are looking to displace cash and increase card and electronic payment acceptance.

ABSS aims to deliver a wide range of business solutions using technology to more than 330,000 businesses and accounting practices in the Asia region through this partnership.