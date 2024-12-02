Mint partners eWAY to deliver card present mPOS solution

Following the agreement, eWAY’s merchants will be able to accept the full spectrum of card payments, including Visa and MasterCard, as well as EFTPOS via payment methods such as Apple Pay, contactless, Chip-and-PIN and magnetic swipe.

Mint will derive ongoing revenues from monthly fees, merchant service fees, transaction fees and hardware fees. Mint’s partnership with eWAY will provide an omnichannel payments solution across markets in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Malaysia.

eWAY’s mPOS solution will consist of eWAY’s mobile application that is integrated with Mint’s software application (Mintegrate SDK/API) and the Mint card reader hardware.

Mint Payments is a mobile payments and transactions processing company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mint Payments has a mobile payments technology platform that enables corporate enterprises to accept credit and debit card payments on a number of mobile phones, tablets and mobile devices. Mint Payments is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices and operations in Singapore.

In recent news, Mint Payments has signed a strategic agreement with technology company Tappr.