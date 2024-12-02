Mint joins forces with mPOS provider Tappr

Under the terms of the agreement, Tappr will integrate its mobile point-of-sale (POS) application with Mint’s “card present” payment solution to accept the full spectrum of card payments, including Visa and MasterCard, as well as EFTPOS via payment methods such as Apple Pay, contactless, Chip-and-PIN and magnetic swipe.

The Tappr solution will consist of a reader, app and dashboard analytics with a view to servicing direct SME customer channels.

Mint will also supply merchant acquiring services to Tappr, which will allow both Mint and Tappr to derive revenues from a share of the monthly fees, merchant services and transaction fees.

Mint Payments is a mobile payments and transactions processing company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. Mint Payments has a mobile payments technology platform that enables corporate enterprises to accept credit and debit card payments on a number of mobile phones, tablets and mobile devices. Mint Payments is headquartered in Sydney, Australia with offices and operations in Singapore.

In recent news, Mint Payments has teamed up with financial institution Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) to launch BNZ’s PayClip, which will allow business owners to accept a range of payment methods.