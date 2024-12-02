Mint, Coinbase to allow users to track Bitcoin transactions

Mint users will be able to link their Coinbase wallets, letting them view all of their Bitcoin transactions and data alongside their bank account and card information.

The company links its 14 million users to more than 20,000 different banks, credit cards, loan and investment accounts, allowing them to view their financial statements in one place.

Bitcoin is a peer-to-peer digital currency that functions without a central authority and was first introduced in January 2009. Bitcoins are stored in anonymous ‘electronic wallets’ or code, and can travel from one wallet to another by means of an online peer-to-peer network transaction.

