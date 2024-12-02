MinerGate, Lumi Wallet partner to supporting EOS

MinerGate, which operates since 2014, is the result of the work of a crypto-enthusiast group aiming to increase its cumulative hashing power. In 2018, the mining pool community counted up to more than 3 million members. Through its project, the company wishes to make mining accessible to everyone regardless of investment size, technical background, or their crypto experience.

As part of the partnership, the two companies intend to promote further development of EOS-based dapps, as well as to push cryptocurrencies towards public adoption. MinerGate has chosen Lumi Wallet as their partner wallet app in order for the community to be able to hold their tokens there. Lumi users will be allowed to take part in the voting procedures. Moreover, Lumi Wallet, currently operating as a multi-currency wallet provider, is going to release an update with full EOS support, which means that their users will be allowed to store and manage EOS and EOS-based tokens on their accounts.