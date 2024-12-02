MineralTree upgrades its accounts payable automation

These additions are meant to strengthen the company’s Invoice-to-Pay solution, which middle market businesses rely on to automate their invoice and payment workflows. Automated Purchase Order Matching uses pattern matching techniques to compare invoices against POs, eliminating the risk of paying for goods or services not received.

Automated Payment Scheduling creates set-it-and-forget-it functionality for approved invoices. Now AP managers can schedule payments to optimise cash flow and eliminate fees due to late payments. Beyond these features, the latest MineralTree release includes higher security and advanced audit reporting.