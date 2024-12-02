MineralTree partners Procurify to streamline procurement to payment processes

Procurify helps businesses to get more from their spending by redefining how they manage, control and track spending. Its solution which combines data and manageable controls, delivers visibility into spend, organization-wide tracking of purchases and reliable reporting.

MineralTree’s cloud-based software automates the invoice-to-payment process for growing businesses. It automatically extracts data from paper or electronic invoices, routes them to the proper people and departments for approval, and allows busy executives to review, authorize, or schedule payments anywhere, from any device. The company offers its Invoice-to-Pay solution directly to middle-market businesses and via its expanding partner network, which now includes Procurify.