MineralTree Integrates with Mastercard for AP payments

MineralTree’s AP Automation solution streamlines the entire Accounts Payable process, from invoice capture and approval to payment authorisation and execution. With the out-of-the-box integration to Mastercard In Control, financial institutions can easily offer their clients a simple way to convert paper checks to virtual cards.

MineralTree’s Invoice-to-Pay solution will come pre-integrated with Mastercard In Control, ensuring easy on-boarding and rapid time-to-value for both Mastercard issuers and their clients. More than 25 financial institutions are offering MineralTree’s solution to serve their commercial businesses. MineralTree provides Accounts Payable (AP) and Payment Automation solutions for finance professionals at middle market enterprises.