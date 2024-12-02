Mindpix, PlayCoin team up for Bitcoin transaction technology

PlayCoin’s BitPlayer technology will facilitate Bitcoin transactions by passing BTC from a user’s wallet, operated by a Bitcoin exchange, directly to the merchant. It does not hold a user’s Bitcoin and perform any function of a wallet other than being a money transmitter.

PlayCoin Entertainment is a crypto-currency payment solutions corporation. PlayCoin caters to various industries including the top media and entertainment companies by enabling their platform to accept micro payments via Bitcoin.

Mindpix is a technology driven multi-platform media company focused on owning, creating and managing multi-media entertainment and sports and properties across the globe.