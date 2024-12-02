MINDBODY partners Adyen for European expansion

By partnering directly with an acquirer, the integration will expedite the approval and onboarding processes for new MINDBODY merchants moving forward, including those in regions where the company will now have an integrated solution. Credit card processing with Adyen is now available throughout Europe and SEPA direct debit payment processing is now available for MINDBODY clients in all Eurozone countries.

Adyen is a global provider of international and omni-channel payment solutions. Adyen is headquartered in the Netherlands, with offices in UK, France, Germany, Swede, US, Brazil and Singapore. The company processed more than USD 14 billion in payments transactions in 2013.

