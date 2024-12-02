Mimiro raises USD 30 mln to expand its machine learning platform

Index Ventures, the London and San Francisco-based venture capital firm, led the Series B round, and were joined in the round by existing investor Balderton Capital.

While financial crime and KYC rules are Mimiro’s near-term focus, the company is building a comprehensive global repository that provides an instant, accurate risk profile for every commercial entity and individual in the world.

Mimiro uses deep learning and machine intelligence. The company’s algorithms absorb and scour millions of structured and unstructured data sources daily – including registers of high-level national and international sanctions, individuals who should be treated with caution, and adverse media coverage.

As a result, Mimiro builds a holistic snapshot of an entity’s risk in real-time, and spots nuanced patterns across users and transactions that would elude a human assessor. The company also lets clients tailor the product to focus on parameters that are particularly relevant to them.