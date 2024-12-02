Millikart, goSwiff launch m-payment solution in Azerbaijan, Trans Caucasus region

?+ is a mobile payment platform developed for acceptance of card payments by using a mobile phone app paired with a chip-and-PIN card reader. M+ solution is intended for both small business with micro-outlets and large business. M+ provides an integrated mPOS solution for all players of the payment environment.

A cashier can perform card transactions by using a smartphone or a tablet (iOS, Android), a card reader and an M+ application. The application can be downloaded from Apps Store and Google Play. Payment confirmation is to be sent to customers by e-mail or SMS.

In recent news, Indonesian financial services provider Bank Mandiri, has launched a mobile payment solution dubbed Mandiri Mobile POS, in collaboration with goSwiff, a global provider of mobile commerce and marketing services, and its local partner Indopay.