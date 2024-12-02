Millicom partners TransferTo to scale up Tigo Money

The partnership spans all Tigo’s markets in Central and South America, including El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Honduras, Bolivia, Colombia and Paraguay, where Tigo Money has over 4 million users and works with over 11,000 Mobile Money agents.

Tigo Money allows customers to send and receive money domestically, and receive money internationally while also pay bills, use P2P services and self-top ups, and make merchant payments.

Users can access Tigo Money via the Mobile Money app on a smartphone or via the Tigo Money USSD service on feature phones.

To receive international remittances into Tigo Money, a customer is required to provide the receiver’s phone number (which operates like the account number) where the transaction will be directly deposited or to provide the receiver’s transaction code, which is entered into the receiver’s Tigo wallet in order to download it.