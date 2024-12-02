Millicom and Kalixa expand to Africa and Latin America

The joint venture will offer payment acceptance services for both businesses and consumers, including payment gateway and point-of-sale solutions for merchants as well as 1-click payment and e-Wallet provision for online customers. The partnership will cover the end-to-end payment ecosystem and will offer multi-device and cross-platform services.

The initial phase of the joint venture will begin in H2 2014 and will provide an end-to-end service for ecommerce providers. Brazil is the largest market in Latin America with around 60% of its ecommerce by volume and 80% of the continent’s top 500 e-merchants present there. In Colombia, ecommerce is growing significantly at over 60% annually with 50% of internet users enjoying online shopping.

Kalixa provides a range of electronic payment solutions and products, including in-store and online merchant services, payment gateway connections and financial settlement, card issuing, e-wallet services and money transfer, together with services such as fraud management, risk mitigation, chargeback handling and reconciliations.

