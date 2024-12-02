Millennium Hotels to offer Alipay payment method

Alipay’s more than 600 million Chinese users can now pay using the platform while visiting certain Millennium Hotels and Resorts properties in the US, including Millennium Broadway New York Times Square, The Premier Times Square by Millennium, The Bostonian Boston and Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles.

Alipay is China’s leading online payment provider and the primary means of online and mobile payments for Chinese consumers. Through the platform, users can pay for movie tickets, utility bills, in-store purchases and more.

Apart from payment functionalities, Alipay offers a sophisticated marketing channel. Through Alipay, the brand will be able to market to Chinese tourists before, during and after their visits, boosting exposure of their businesses among China’s rapidly expanding overseas visitors.