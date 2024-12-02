Millennium bcp begins issuing UnionPay cards

The bank aims to issue more than 200,000 UnionPay cards to its customers in Portugal over the next five years. This is the first European bank that is going to issue UnionPay cards, the result of an agreement signed last year with the payment card company.

Moreover, Millennium bcp started dealing with merchants to accept UnionPay cards in Portugal, with the goal to achieve 10,000 merchants accepting UnionPay cards. The UnionPay branded card that Millennium bcp is issuing will be accepted in 100% of ATM in Portugal from the outset.

Earlier in 2019, UnionPay International has launched UPI Developer, an open platform that gives global developers access to its cross-border payment products and services.