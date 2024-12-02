Miles & More co-branded cards programme relaunched

The combination of the two cards enables members to have access to two payment networks for a greater worldwide coverage as they travel. Moreover, according to the official press release, the new co-branded cards programme restores competition to the airline charge card market.

Members earn miles when flying with Miles & More partner airlines including European carriers such as Lufthansa, SWISS and Austrian Airlines and also at partner hotels, car rentals and airport shops. Also, members subscribing to the Miles & More Global Traveller Cards get a bonus of 5000 award miles and will earn 1.25 award miles for each pound spent. The miles can be redeemed into flight tickets, flight upgrades or to access numerous other benefits offered by over 300 partners worldwide.

The launch of the new Miles & More Global Traveller Cards is facilitated by Cornèrcard UK and issued by Affiniture Cards, trading as Diners Club International. Cornèrcard UK’s parent is a Swiss private banking group called Corner Bank, which was founded nearly 70 years ago.