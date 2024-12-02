MiFinity, UnionPay to launch consumer money remittance service to China

This service allows consumers to send money from the UK and Europe back into mainland China via the UnionPay network.

With this service, domestic cardholders will receive remittance in RMB, and the settlement is either real time or within 12 hours (depending on timing of transaction).

Earlier in August 2019, UnionPay has teamed up with Noor Bank to enable customers to make instant payments on the go with its first EMVCo QR-based mobile payment service.