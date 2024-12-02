



In a bid to further support its commitment to assisting the region’s digital economy, MiFinity introduced Rabbit Line Pay in Thailand, as well as LinkAja and direct bank transfers in Indonesia. The company plans to roll out more payment methods throughout 2025, aiming to serve the needs, demands, and preferences of customers based in Asia.











The news comes just a few weeks after MiFinity integrated Apple Pay support within its mobile app, enabling users to complete transactions more efficiently and conveniently. The integration allowed users to deposit funds into their MiFinity e-wallet with a few taps, in turn simplifying the payment process. Also, the addition of Apple Pay provided security features such as Face ID, fingerprint authentication, and passcodes to ensure that payment card details remain private.





Advancing Asia’s digital economy

MiFinity focuses its efforts on assisting businesses entering new markets, especially those requiring efficient, secure, and compliant transaction solutions. The company’s e-wallet users in Asia are transacting across a range of digital services, in turn making MiFinity a strategic partner for merchants intending to scale conversion rates, optimise trust across the region, and increase customer satisfaction. Commenting on the announcement, representatives from MiFinity mentioned their company’s commitment to equipping merchants across Asia with solutions that allow them to reach their customers in this region. Including widespread local payment methods and extending its currency support is set to enable MiFinity to simplify how businesses deliver trusted payment experiences.

Furthermore, the launch of Rabbit Line Pay, LinkAja, and Indonesian bank transfers comes as the latest advancement for MiFinity’s expanding footprint in Asia. The company intends to further scale its presence throughout 2025 while remaining committed to optimising its offering, supporting merchants in expanding their customer base, and providing secure, user-centric payment experiences across Asia’s markets.