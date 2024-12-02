Using new app architecture, the MiFinity app provides customers with an enhanced and secure experience that makes managing online payments simple. Its intuitive layout and design allow customers to deposit funds, make payments, and send money quickly and securely.











Ease of use

The minute a customer downloads the app, the experience is optimised for a frictionless payment journey. Signing up for a MiFinity eWallet takes seconds, and biometric login is fast and convenient and provides customers with an added layer of security. From the homepage, customers have complete visibility of all their recent transactions and can easily choose the services they require to manage their money.

Company officials said that earlier in 2022 they set their UX team a challenge: to develop an app that utilises innovative technology, delivers an augmented user experience, provides customers with clean and intuitive design, and ultimately maximises conversion funnels so customers can make quick and secure payments. New features of the app include an updated home screen that allows customers to monitor all their transactions, personalised offers, biometric authentications, and a faster sign-up process for new users.

As well as enhancing the app's functionality, the MiFinity team has also added a special offers section, which is personalised for each customer. Here customers can find tailored offers available from MiFinity merchants, accessible with just a click in the app. With the support of MiFinity's marketing team, merchants can promote special offers to attract new customers and build brand loyalty with existing ones.





Equipped with rewards

MiFinity’s team explained that in-app promotions in an eWallet are a great way to reach customers, whether for customer acquisition or retention. Their new special offers feature can develop highly personalised campaigns for their merchants based on meaningful data such as the customer's transaction history. This is good for everyone; the customer receives offers that they're genuinely interested in, and the merchant can get their brands in front of the app's most engaged users.

MiFinity has also announced that work has started on developing a new iFrame. This will enable more functionality and increase conversions, aligned with the company's commitment to enhancing the customer experience. The new MiFinity iFrame is planned to launch later in 2023.

The new version of the MiFinity app is available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.





What does MiFinity do?

MiFinity, a global payments provider, offers a range of cost-effective and efficient end-to-end payment solutions. It has a growing network of international partner relationships and a highly secure and regulated technology platform.

MiFinity's online eWallet targets the online gaming, travel, forex, and ecommerce sectors. It is a fast, simple, and secure way for customers to perform transactions with multiple local payment options in different currencies. As a result, MiFinity is evolving into a genuine 'omnichannel' payment provider to the global online payment market.