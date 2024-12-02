



This collaboration aims to strengthen Slotegrator's service offerings by integrating MiFinity's e-wallet into its platform. By leveraging MiFinity's payment solution, Slotegrator will consolidate transaction processes for its operator clients, facilitating smoother operations and fostering growth within the iGaming sector.











The partnership is expected to significantly benefit Slotegrator's operator network, increasing customer engagement through secure and convenient payment options. MiFinity's e-wallet supports transactions in over 225 countries, offering a wide array of local payment methods, 21 languages, and 17 currencies. This broad accessibility not only improves the player experience but also opens doors to new markets for Slotegrator's operators.

With integration plans already underway and initial merchant onboarding in progress, the collaboration between MiFinity and Slotegrator is poised for a successful launch.





iGaming market trends

In recent years, the iGaming industry has witnessed a notable shift towards digital payment solutions, driven by the increasing demand for secure and seamless transactions. This trend reflects broader consumer preferences for convenience and reliability when engaging in online gaming activities.

Digital wallets, in particular, have emerged as a favoured choice among players and operators alike due to their ability to streamline payment processes and enhance user experience. These wallets offer advantages such as faster transaction speeds, reduced reliance on traditional banking methods, and enhanced security measures.

Amidst this competitive landscape, partnerships like the one between MiFinity and Slotegrator play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency and elevating customer satisfaction. For iGaming operators, efficient payment solutions are essential to ensure seamless transactions and maintain player trust. Integrating advanced payment technologies, such as MiFinity's e-wallet, not only improves transaction processing times but also enhances security and offers players a more convenient payment experience.