MiFinity has announced the integration of Google Wallet into its payment ecosystem, enabling Android customers to instantly fund their MiFinity accounts using a widely accepted payment method.

This latest integration supports MiFinity’s mission to improve the user experience by offering optimal and flexible options for funding accounts, addressing the growing consumer demand for efficient digital payments.

Through this incorporation, MiFinity’s merchant partners will benefit from improved conversion, increased deposit success rates, and reduced transaction abandonment. Additionally, the company plans to roll out a fully optimised iFrame and desktop browser experience in the near future.

Potential benefits for customers

Some key advantages of Google Wallet for MiFinity consumers include:

Faster transactions – near-instant deposits allow customers to fund their accounts at the moment of intent;

Optimal user experience – customers don’t need to type in card details; they can tap using a Face ID or Touch ID-enabled device;

Augmented security – Google Wallet’s encryption and biometric authentication add another layer to MiFinity’s multi-tiered security stack;

User confidence – Google Wallet is a familiar and trusted payment method that optimises consumer trust at the point of deposit;

Multiple choices – customers can fund their MiFinity account using debit or credit cards already linked to their Google Wallet, expanding payment flexibility.

With the integration of Google Wallet, MiFinity customers can deposit funds without needing to re-enter their card details or switch between services. This feature is particularly important in environments such as iGaming and Forex trading, where speed and ease of funding are essential for a positive user experience.

Consequently, Google Wallet joins MiFinity’s growing portfolio of over 80 integrated local payment methods, including Apple Pay, eVouchers, bank transfers, and other local payment options. Merchants in sectors such as iGaming, Forex, and digital services can now partner with MiFinity’s platform to meet user expectations, expand their international reach, and optimise the checkout experience.