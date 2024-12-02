In essence, the integration enables customers to deposit funds into their MiFinity eWallet with a few taps, streamlining the payment process.

The addition of Apple Pay incorporates security features such as Face ID, fingerprint authentication, and passcodes, ensuring that payment card details remain private. MiFinity officials stated that these measures align with industry standards for transaction security and user privacy.

Furthermore, according to MiFinity’s CEO, the company aims to enhance payment options based on user feedback. He noted that the integration of Apple Pay is part of a broader strategy to improve payment accessibility, with plans to introduce Google Pay in the near future to extend similar features to Android users.

The main features of Apple Pay

Apple Pay is a mobile payment service that enables users to make secure transactions using their Apple devices. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac, allowing payments in stores, within apps, and on websites. Some of the most noteworthy features of Apple Pay include:

Contactless payments: leverages Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to facilitate in-person transactions without physical cards.

Security and privacy: uses device-specific numbers and unique transaction codes, ensuring that actual card numbers are not stored on devices or Apple servers. Each transaction requires authentication through Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode.

Integration with Apple Wallet: allows users to store credit and debit cards, boarding passes, and tickets in one centralised app.

Online and in-app purchases: enables secure payments on websites and within apps without the need to enter card details repeatedly.

MiFinity’s integration of Apple Pay follows a series of partnerships from 2024 with companies such as Slotegator and FinteqHub.