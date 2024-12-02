MiFinity announces a partnership with FinteqHub

This partnership allows merchants using FinteqHub to offer their customers the option to make transactions using the MiFinity eWallet. According to MiFinity, this integration aims to help merchants streamline their payment processes and offer secure and convenient payment options to a broader audience.

FinteqHub, which integrates various payment methods including card payments, Open Banking, and e-wallets, can now provide MiFinity's eWallet as an option for its global user base. This collaboration is already operational with the first merchant live and more in the process of onboarding.

MiFinity’s eWallet is available in over 225 countries and supports various local payment methods, aimint to provide a seamless transaction experience for global customers. Merchants using FinteqHub can now provide a new payment option, allowing customers to deposit and withdraw funds using the MiFinity eWallet.

The partnership is expected to facilitate growth for iGaming brands by offering efficient and cost-effective payment solutions. This allows operators to streamline transactions, reduce processing fees, and expand into new markets. The collaboration also aims to enable iGaming businesses to focus on their core operations while MiFinity and FinteqHub manage the complexities of secure and efficient payments.

More information about the two companies

FinteqHub is a payment gateway developed by SOFTSWISS, integrating a wide range of payment methods to offer a flexible and scalable infrastructure for merchants in the iGaming industry.

As for MiFinity, it provides digital payment solutions globally, offering end-to-end payment options that are secure and cost-effective. The company has a network of international partners and operates on a highly secure, regulated technology platform. MiFinity UK Limited and MiFinity Malta Limited are authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA), respectively.

In December 2023, MiFinity collaborated with US-based B2B payments company Convera to augment its PayAnyBank (PAB) service. This integration marked another milestone in MiFinity's commitment to providing seamless cross-border payment solutions to its global customer base.

At the time, representatives from MiFinity said they were happy to join forces with Convera to expand their PayAnyBank services. This collaboration allowed them to increase their country coverage, enabling more global customers and merchants to make secure cross-border and in-country payments directly from their MiFinity eWallet to a recipient’s bank account.