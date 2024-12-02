MiFinity and Convera partner to strengthen PayAnyBank services

This integration marks another milestone in MiFinity's commitment to providing seamless cross-border payment solutions to its global customer base.

Officials from MiFinity said they are happy to join forces with Convera to expand their PayAnyBank services. This collaboration allows them to increase their country coverage, enabling more global customers and merchants to make secure cross-border and in-country payments directly from their MiFinity eWallet to a recipient’s bank account. It aligns perfectly with their mission to provide convenient, secure, and accessible financial solutions to their users and merchants worldwide.











Strengthening innovation and global reach

Convera, an important player in B2B cross-border payments, offers deep expertise and a robust global banking network to the partnership. The collaboration between the two companies will support multiple payment solutions for both consumers and merchants across diverse industries.

MiFinity's PayAnyBank service has further increased following this partnership with Convera. This partnership underscores MiFinity's commitment to providing highly secure and reliable payment methods for customers and businesses worldwide. The integration with Convera further solidifies MiFinity's position as a leading player in the digital payments landscape.

As the world continues to embrace digital finance, MiFinity remains at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that its users and partners have access to cutting-edge solutions for their evolving financial needs. The collaboration with Convera represents a pivotal step in this journey, as MiFinity continues to redefine the future of cross-border payments.





What does MiFinity do?

MiFinity, a global payments provider, offers a range of cost-effective and efficient end-to-end payment solutions. It has a growing network of international partner relationships and a highly secure and regulated technology platform.

MiFinity’s online eWallet targets the online gaming, travel, forex, and ecommerce sectors. It is a fast, simple, and secure way for customers to perform transactions with multiple local payment options in different currencies. As a result, MiFinity is evolving into a genuine ‘omnichannel’ payment provider to the global online payment market.





More information about Convera

Convera is a global B2B payments company, providing payments services and foreign exchange products to companies of all sizes. With expertise in managing foreign exchange and moving funds around the globe, Convera offers access to over 140 currencies and a financial network spanning more than 200 countries and territories. Providing technology-led payment solutions to 30K+ customers – from small business owners to enterprise treasurers across a range of industries. Convera’s purpose is to make moving money so easy that any company in the world can grow with confidence.