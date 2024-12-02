MiFinity has integrated PayU into its eWallet platform, enabling users in Poland and the Czech Republic to fund their accounts using local bank transfer options.

The move targets the growing demand in these two Central and Eastern European markets for regionally familiar payment methods.

With this update, customers in both countries can make immediate deposits via PayU, which is a popular online payment service in the region. The integration is expected to benefit both users and merchants by providing more accessible and locally preferred funding methods for eWallet top-ups.

The strategy focuses on localisation in high-growth verticals

The addition of PayU supports MiFinity’s broader aim to increase the range of local payment methods available through its platform. Company officials stated that enabling customers to transact using familiar options plays a key role in improving conversion rates and customer retention, especially in competitive sectors like online gaming, digital trading platforms, and ecommerce.

Merchants working with MiFinity are expected to see higher user engagement in Poland and the Czech Republic due to the inclusion of PayU. Officials from the company noted that providing locally trusted payment methods helps reduce transaction drop-off and makes it easier for users to complete deposits, particularly at checkout.

PayU becomes the latest service added to MiFinity’s list of over 80 integrated payment methods. According to representatives from the company, the roadmap for 2025 includes additional geographic and platform expansion, aimed at strengthening its position as a payment service provider offering a locally relevant experience while scaling globally.

MiFinity’s eWallet supports transactions in multiple currencies and is primarily used in the iGaming, travel, Forex, and online retail sectors. The company positions itself as a regulated and secure payments provider, with a focus on offering cost-effective and accessible solutions across a wide partner network.