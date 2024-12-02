Midpoint adds payment processing in three new currencies

Midpoint, has added AED, HKD and PLN to its matching platform. It currently offers the service in: CAD, USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, DKK, NOK, SEK, AUD and NZD.

Midpoint operates a peer-to-peer foreign currency payments service. Following over 300% growth in transaction volume in Q3 2014, Midpoint reported a further 24% increase in monthly trades in May 2014.

In June 2014, Midpoint & Transfer, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Midpoint, has added two new currencies, namely the AUD and NZD, to its platform.