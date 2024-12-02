Midigator, Stripe team up to facilitate payment disputes

Through this partnership, merchants are allowed to safely process transactions online, while Stripe’s vision to increase the GDP of the internet is delivered. Stripe focuses on bringing more commerce online, and at the same time, Midigator works to ensure that commerce has less risk and more profits.

Midigator’s aim is to remove the complexity of payment disputes, in order for the businesses to get back to business. To make that vision a reality for the merchants who use Stripe, Midigator developed a simple-to-activate extension for the payment platform. With Midigator’s technology and just a click of a button, merchants can automatically fight chargebacks, and recover lost revenue.