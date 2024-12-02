Midigator launches website to educate on payment risks

Midigator is a company that uses technology to remove the complexity of payment disputes. Its new resource will be utilised to:

Share observations about emerging trends

Provide explanations for complicated processes and terms

Offer insight on the anticipated impact of industry regulations

Unveil proven-effective strategies to prevent, fight, and analyse chargebacks

The company’s aim is to transparently share expertise, as well as to serve as the go-to resource for industry members. The website focuses on providing actionable and easy-to-understand content. A variety of different resource types allow users to have access to information such as case studies, diagrams, calculators, blog articles, templates, checklists, and much more.