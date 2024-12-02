Midigator introduces solution to fight chargebacks

DisputeFlow allows merchants to fight chargebacks with just a few clicks, thus reducing the amount of time spent on responses by at least 62.5%. Beta test merchants will invest less effort into each chargeback, experiencing an average win rate 200% higher than what they were able to achieve on their own-higher-quality cases.

Another characteristic that facilitates the usage of DisputeFlow is the fact that zero development resources are needed. This means that merchants can begin using the solution within 24 hours. In order to use DisputeFlow’s patent-pending technology, merchants login to Midigator where all chargeback information is consolidated into a single dashboard. Merchants can drag and drop information into fields that are customised for the specific case being worked. At various stages, the technology creates and saves templates to make each future response progressively easier. Once completed, Midigator automatically submits the package to the processor and collects result data.