Middleware and Mambu strengthen partnership

The two companies have teamed up to develop solutions that will enable banks and lenders to improve client onboarding, loan origination regulatory reporting, and card and payments connectivity.

The centerpiece of the partnership is the Mambu Process Orchestrator (MPO). Based on the Corezoid Process Engine, MPO is an integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) offering that will make it easier for Mambu’s customers to connect APIs together.

Corezoid allows clients to change how they see APIs to thinking in terms of assembling processes in the cloud. This partnership with Mambu is part of Middleware’s global growth strategy. They work with clients in over 55 countries, and companies in these countries are now able to start leveraging Corezoid technology for their business through Mambu’s services.

Founded in 2011, Mambu powers more than 6,000 loan and deposit solutions, serving more than nine million end customers.