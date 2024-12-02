Middle East ecommerce valued at USD 4.9 mln, Awok.com aims for 25 percent of UAE online retail

As the second half of the year 2015 fast approaches, UAE-based online retail specialist Awok.com aims for 25% of the retail space.

The company has also predicted that the conversion of consumers shopping in-store to online store is something to watch out in near future. Furthermore, Awok.coms C.E.O Ulugbek Yuldashev, has declared that mobile is the future. With everything available at our fingertips, one sees lots of retailers and businesses coming up with their personalized mobile apps and/or enhancing their mobile websites to provide optimum user experience.

According to the same source, unreliable delivery is one major issue, which ecommerce companies are working on tirelessly. Significant investment from e-businesses building up their own supply chain networks is also expected. Another issue that all ecommerce setups face is fear from users on loss of control; call centres and customer support desks are the perfect solution for this. Budding ecommerce businesses would do well to setup dedicated customer support desks to ensure that their end-users always have a point of contact to reach out to. Customer lifetime value is integral to web commerce success and customer support centres are pre-requisites to that.

The CEO of Awok.com also predicts that the latest fascination with near field communication (NFC) could turn out to be a boon for the future of e-retailing markets. With NFC-enabled Google wallets, for example, one may simply tap and pay for an object of their choice. This innovative technology would promote the online shopping experience to the urban consumer, changing the way we shop forever.