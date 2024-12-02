Middle East: ecommerce market to reach USD 15 billion in 2015

Moreover, she claimed that the online retail is forecasted to reach USD 9 billion by the end of 2014, with 15% of brick-and-mortar retailers in the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCC).

She delivered the forecasts at the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO)’s recent meeting in the UAE. EO is a global network of more than 10,000 business owners with 65 members in their UAE chapter.

Among emerging economies, the UAEs ecommerce presence continues to expand every year, with internet users accounting for 85% of the population. Retail, travel and gaming are the regions top ecommerce segments. With the increased penetration of smartphone usage, the Middle East is fast evolving as a significant ecommerce global destination.