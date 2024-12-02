Middle East ecommerce economy to be worth USD 5 bln by 2019 – report

The estimates are released by `We Are Social’s 2016 Digital Yearbook`, cpifinancial.net reports. The UAE, in particular, witnesses mobile broadband connection rates of 130%, three times the global average. Moreover, mobile payments are set to account for 60% of that market. Currently, 80% of online transactions in the Middle East are fulfilled by cash on delivery.

The UAE government recently instituted duty-free ecommerce hub mahajircom, a purpose-built free zone to facilitate online commerce. In addition, the government has announced plans to become the financial technology capital of the region.

As a result, e-payments and cashless transactions have received a strong push from the government, with the Dubai Smart Government (DSG) obtaining the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) Certificate.