Middle East: Dragonpay partners CashU to expand business operations

Via a CashU Payment Account, a secure wallet used to make purchases from online merchants. a user can control and protect the balance in their account by limiting it only to the amount needed to cover immediate purchases. This makes it more secure than a credit card where the entire credit limit is available for purchases.

CashU also offers a prepaid service where every transaction is password-protected and funds are kept in an escrow account before being released to the Merchant. Having a wide network in Arabic speaking and surrounding countries, CashU payments will enable Dragonpay’s clients based abroad, specifically in the Middle East, to make online purchases with the latter’s partner merchants. From the data gathered by POEA as published by the Bureau of Labor Employment Statistics (BLES), a total of 825,402 OFWs were deployed in the Middle East in 2012. The top Middle East countries where OFW’s are based include Saudia Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.

Dragonpay currently offer payments via online banking, over-the-counter bank deposits and payment center payments. CashU payments will allow OFWs to make purchases from a Philippine based ecommerce website supporting Dragonpay payments without worrying about the payment remittance. Traditional payments from abroad include remittance fees and other charges which makes purchasing online more costly.

Another benefit of this service is that OFW’s who want to send gifts to their relatives can now be done more conveniently. The OFW can just make the payment using their CashU account and set the shipping address to their recipients.