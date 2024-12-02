MID Takseet signs cooperation protocol with Tal2a Pay





Following this announcement, this collaboration is expected to facilitate the installment payment process for MID Takseet’s clients by leveraging Tal2a Pay’s extensive and secure point-of-sale (POS) network.

In addition, both financial institutions are set to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the announcement

According to the company’s officials, this initiative aligns with MID Takseet’s overall strategy to expand its flexible payment plans and financial services. At the same time, by leveraging optimised technologies and Tal2a Pay’s extensive network, the firm will also improve its ability to provide facilitated tools and an improved customer experience.

Throughout this partnership, MID Takseet’s customers and clients will be given the possibility to benefit from secure and efficient installment payments via Tal2a Pay’s extensive POS network, which will also optimise their overall experience and provide more flexible transaction options.

The strategic deal reflects MID Takseet’s commitment to utilise modern financial technology in order to deliver integrated services, while also aligning with the company’s broader strategy to strengthen its market position and attract new customer segments. In addition, this process is set to take place by offering diverse payment methods and options, as well as a wide network of POS devices for easy, convenient, and secure installment transactions.

MID Takseet will remain committed to offering a wider range of financial solutions, which will encompass customer products and tolls such as home finishes and furnishing. This is set to take place through a large number of centers and brands that provide a diverse and new package of offers, which were developed in order to meet user needs and ensure an improved shopping experience. In addition, by delivering non-banking financial services, the firm aims to foster sustainable growth and to continue adding value for its users and partners.



