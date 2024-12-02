Microsofts Bing to ban cryptocurrency advertisements

The decision was influenced by the fact that cryptocurrency and related products are not regulated. Moreover, they join other “legally questionable business opportunities” on Microsoft’s ban list, such as Ponzi schemes, pyramid schemes, and investments that depend on adding participants to a scheme.

Microsoft’s Bing Ads polices already ban virtual currencies that are designed to facilitate illegal purposes. Examples include avoiding applicable taxes, money laundering, and the promotion of fake/forged virtual currencies. The announcement was made via a short post on the Bing Ads blog that says the change will be made to Microsoft’s global financial product and services policies in June 2018 prior to a complete ban of these ads in late June or early July.

Similar bans on advertisements for “binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency” have been announced by Facebook in January 2018 and Google in March 2018.