Microsoft Wallet to be retired in February 2019

Support is set to end for all Windows 10 mobile devices by the end of 2019, and Microsoft is already beginning to retire apps in anticipation. In addition to the tap-to-pay functionality, Microsoft Wallet allows users to load up their loyalty and membership cards, storing all of them in one place.

Moreover, Windows 10 Mobile will be retired on 10 December 2019. Afterwards, devices will no longer receive security updates and bug fixes.

Automatic and manual backups of apps and settings, along with automatic photo uploads will remain available through 10 March 2020, but are not guaranteed to work after this date.