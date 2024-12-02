Microsoft to roll out Wallet 2.0

The Wallet 2.0 will support NFC Tap to Pay and this feature will be exclusive to the US and available to some subscribers of Microsofts Insider program.

The app has two important sections - one for credit and debit cards, and another for loyalty and membership cards. When you first launch the app, it will ping your Microsoft Account for any credit cards you might already have linked and optionally import those for Tap to Pay.

If you have a card that is compatible with Wallet 2.0, there is a verification process that entails sending a SMS code to complete the process. Once finished, the user gets a message saying the card hss been added.

There are currently over 45 vendors that accept NFC payments via Wallet 2.0.