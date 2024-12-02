Microsoft to bring mobile payment solution to Windows 10

The operating system already has a basic wallet application (since Windows Phone 8) for storing credit card and loyalty card data, but it stops short of making mobile payments.

However, the source mentions that the new mobile payments solution will be integrated with Windows Hello, a biometric authentication system which provides access to Windows 10 and enables the device to recognise users through touch or by face.

The new payment system announced aims to allow users to store credit cards, debit cards, loyalty cards, gift cards and other similar things.

Joe Belfiore, corporate VP of the Microsoft’s operating systems group, refused to provide any specific dates when the solution might be released.