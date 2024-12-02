



Following a longstanding relationship between the two companies, Lumen is set to leverage the Microsoft Cloud to further advance its digital transformation journey, with Microsoft choosing the firm to expand its network capacity and capabilities to meet the increasing demand on its datacenters due to artificial intelligence (AI).











What are Microsoft and Lumen’s plans?

As a custom network that delivers dedicated access to existing fibre in the Lumen network, the company’s Private Connectivity Fabric focuses on solidifying the connectivity capabilities between Microsoft’s datacenters by offering the network capacity, performance, stability, and speed users need as data demands expand. According to Microsoft’s officials, with AI restructuring the daily lives of individuals and modifying how businesses operate, the company is set to focus its efforts on the impact and opportunity for customers relative to AI. The collaboration with Lumen allows the firm to leverage its network infrastructure and its digital features, which are required to support Azure’s commitment to creating a reliable and scalable platform.



Furthermore, with Lumen formerly introducing an enterprise-wide transformation to optimise its operations, the firm intends to utilise Microsoft’s cloud and AI technology to minimise its overall technology costs, mitigate legacy systems and silos, enhance its offerings, and develop additional solutions for its global customer base. The company is set to migrate and modernise its workloads to Microsoft Azure, leverage Microsoft Entra solutions to safeguard access and prevent identity attacks, and partner with Microsoft to design and deliver new telecom industry-specific services.

Considering that datacenters are an essential infrastructure that enables the compute features for individuals and organisations who rely on Microsoft Cloud, the company is committed to advancing AI by providing tools and platforms, including Azure OpenAI Service and Microsoft Copilot, to support them in increasing productivity and solving difficulties. With Microsoft continuing to evolve and scale its ecosystem, the firm plans to leverage Lumen as a strategic provider for its network infrastructure requirements. Microsoft intends to invest with Lumen to develop its next-generation applications for its platform customers globally.