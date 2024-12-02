Microsoft, Stripe allow users to pay bills from inside Outlook

Clients who receive bills via email can now pay the amount using Microsoft Pay or other payment methods.

The announcement was made at the Microsoft Build 2018 Developer Conference in Seattle May 7. Stripe will work with Microsoft to facilitate this new payment function in Outlook, which will allow Office users to securely process invoices and make payments via email.

Using the Stripe software inside the app, hundreds of millions of Outlook users will be able to immediately pay invoices and bills in 135 currencies (and counting) from right inside their inbox, the company said.