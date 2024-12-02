Microsoft selects Newgen Payments on the Azure Marketplace

Guru enables merchants to have a complete view of their payments, generate reports, capture/void transactions, and perform refunds. It is a SaaS solution that comes as an addition with Newgens Payment Gateway. The solution’s features include intelligent transaction routing, split payments, page builders, and flash checkout.

Newgen will expand its offering via Microsoft Azure Marketplace in the following months of 2019 and will help ecommerce merchants with the conversion rate by streamlining the online payment experience.