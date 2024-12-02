Microsoft rolls out Microsoft Wallet with MasterCard support

The wallet enables MasterCard cardholders to use their Windows 10 Mobile devices for purchases starting in the US with the Lumia 950, 950 XL and 650.

Microsoft Wallet is a cloud-based payment technology. It leverages MDES (MasterCard Digital Enablement Service), which uses advanced payment technologies –EMV, tokenization and cryptography – to cover the integrity of cardholder information.

Microsoft Wallet can be used at over a million retail locations in the US, where contactless payments are accepted. To enhance the shopping experience, the wallet provides a one-stop shop to store reward and membership cards. As long as it has a bar code, it can be scanned directly from the Microsoft Wallet.