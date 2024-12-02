Microsoft, PayPal team up on mobile payments

The collaboration is aimed at small and midsize businesses (SMBs) and merchants looking to enahnce their in-store experiences with mobile devices.

The card reader will become available later in 2015 for several Microsoft devices, including the Surface Pro 3 tablet, Lumia 830 and 635 smartphones, and other Microsoft devices that operate on Windows 8.1.

For small businesses, the collaboration facilitates point-of-sale solutions by enabling retailers to accept debit and credit transactions on Microsoft devices, as well as track sales and manage inventory.

The partnership will bring Microsoft up to speed with other vendors whose devices already support the three-year-old PayPal Here, such as Googles Android smartphones and select tablets, and Apples iOS devices. Simultaneously, it is set to enable PayPal to compete with other digital payment companies such as Square and Intuit GoPayment.