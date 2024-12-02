Microsoft, Paypal, Netflix top targets for phishing attacks

Vade Secure, an email security provider, has released their report of Q3 2018 that keeps a track of top-most 25 spoofed brands in the North America, which are impersonated by phishing attacks. Microsoft and PayPal are the two companies that are commonly hit by this type of attacks.

Phishing attacks launched on Microsoft aim to gather Office 365 credentials, enabling hackers’ access to confidential files, data, and contacts stored in Office 365 apps. The hackers can use all these compromised accounts of Office 365 ‘to launch additional attacks, including spear phishing, malware, and, increasingly, insider attacks targeting other users within the same organization.’

Brands like PayPal are targeted to give phishers instant financial payback, while the Netflix account offers them valuable information like payment card info. Facebook, which was earlier in the top 5, has now moved down to the sixth position. Chase has moved up 11 entries, and has now in the 7th position.