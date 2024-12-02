Microsoft Pay is now available

Microsoft Pay appears to be a replacement for Microsoft Wallet and brings support for the Payment Request API to Edge.

This means a website can request a payment for an item, and the app will be launched with your details already filled in, ready to approve the spend.

Microsoft has been working on the feature since 2016, and the Payments API will also be available for UWP apps in the Windows Store.

While theoretically available for Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile, it requires a minimum OS version of 16299 (Redstone 3), which never made it to Windows 10 Mobile.

Payment Request API is a W3C standard, meaning it does not depend on online stores adopting Microsoft technology, meaning it may soon become much easier to pay on the internet, even from Edge.